    U.S Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan McKenzie and Senior Chief Petty Officer Ilima Maiava, aviation survival technicians assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, get hoisted into an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during training, Sept. 2, 2025. McKenzie used a sling, one of many hoist methods, to bring Maiava out of the water and into the helicopter, simulating a rescue scenario and enhancing the swimmer's proficiency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 20:44
    Photo ID: 9291668
    VIRIN: 250902-G-BQ071-1043
    Resolution: 6080x9120
    Size: 26.69 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
