U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan McKenzie and Senior Chief Petty Officer Ilima Maiava, aviation survival technicians assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, get hoisted into an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during training, Sept. 2, 2025. McKenzie used a sling, one of many hoist methods, to bring Maiava out of the water and into the helicopter, simulating a rescue scenario and enhancing the swimmer's proficiency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)