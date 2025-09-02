Ensign Frank Kerekes uses a navigational alidade on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Sept. 1, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 06:03
|Photo ID:
|9289811
|VIRIN:
|250901-N-HE318-1019
|Resolution:
|3167x1781
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) junior officer looks through navigational alidade [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.