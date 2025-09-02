Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) junior officer looks through navigational alidade [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) junior officer looks through navigational alidade

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    Ensign Frank Kerekes uses a navigational alidade on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Sept. 1, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

