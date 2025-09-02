Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated Training Team General Quarters Drill Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 6 of 6]

    Integrated Training Team General Quarters Drill Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Alexis Garcia from, Belvidere, Illinois, leads a simulated medical casualty on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during an integrated training team general quarters drill in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 23. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 9289738
    VIRIN: 250823-N-QV397-2047
    Resolution: 5096x3397
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
