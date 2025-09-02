Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Processes Ship Maintenance Requirements [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailor Processes Ship Maintenance Requirements

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2025) - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Salmons, from Yuma, Arizona, processes ship maintenance requirements to ensure readiness aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 21. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 01:53
    Photo ID: 9289654
    VIRIN: 250821-N-QV397-2005
    Resolution: 5415x3610
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
