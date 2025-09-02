MRF-D 25.3: 1st ANGLICO holding the line

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Erik Carlson, a forward air controller with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, walks the flight line at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Aug. 2, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Carlson is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
