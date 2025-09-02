Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: 1st ANGLICO holding the line

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 25.3: 1st ANGLICO holding the line

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Erik Carlson, a forward air controller with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, walks the flight line at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Aug. 2, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Carlson is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 23:28
    Photo ID: 9289599
    VIRIN: 250802-M-LO454-1465
    Resolution: 2825x4235
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: 1st ANGLICO holding the line, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Marines
    MAGTF
    1st ANGLICO
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MRF-D 25.3
    Philippines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download