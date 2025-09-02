Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Break Contact Lanes [Image 6 of 9]

    Break Contact Lanes

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    Bravo Company, 98th Civil Affairs Battalion (SO) (A) brought the heat during the Break Contact Lanes Training – proving their precision, power, and readiness to dominate the fight. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025
