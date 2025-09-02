Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Natsui Takashi, commander of JMSDF Escort Flotilla 4, delivers a brief during the Pacific Vanguard 25 opening ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters in Asan, Guam, Aug. 25. Pacific Vanguard 2025, the seventh iteration of this exercise series, will allow Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea, and U.S. armed forces to focus on refining multidisciplinary warfighting skillsets as an integrated naval force in the highly-complex and ever-evolving Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)