Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony

    ASAN, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Natsui Takashi, commander of JMSDF Escort Flotilla 4, delivers a brief during the Pacific Vanguard 25 opening ceremony at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters in Asan, Guam, Aug. 25. Pacific Vanguard 2025, the seventh iteration of this exercise series, will allow Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea, and U.S. armed forces to focus on refining multidisciplinary warfighting skillsets as an integrated naval force in the highly-complex and ever-evolving Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 9289580
    VIRIN: 250731-M-QS704-1027
    Resolution: 3434x2289
    Size: 485.61 KB
    Location: ASAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony
    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony
    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony
    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony
    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony
    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony
    Pacific Vanguard begins with opening ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    JSDF
    USMCNews
    Pacific Vanguard
    ROK
    7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download