Students from Greenville Elementary participate in an ecotherapy field trip, near Round Valley Reservoir, California, April 25.
Blake Ellis, a program manager for the Chico State Ecotherapy Program ecotherapy program guided the students to experience nature and explore their senses. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9289369
|VIRIN:
|240425-O-NM884-9048
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Healing Power of Nature [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Healing Power of Nature Facing a wildfire’s past
No keywords found.