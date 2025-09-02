Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Healing Power of Nature [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Healing Power of Nature

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Students from Greenville Elementary participate in an ecotherapy field trip, near Round Valley Reservoir, California, April 25.

    Blake Ellis, a program manager for the Chico State Ecotherapy Program ecotherapy program guided the students to experience nature and explore their senses. (USDA Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9289369
    VIRIN: 240425-O-NM884-9048
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Healing Power of Nature [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Healing Power of Nature
    The Healing Power of Nature: Facing a wildfire’s past

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Healing Power of Nature Facing a wildfire’s past

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download