    Brigade formation - Flyover

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yizheng Wang 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) held its change of command ceremony on July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, a flyover was held to commemorate the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yizheng Wang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:38
    Photo ID: 9288789
    VIRIN: 250717-A-SY752-6767
    Resolution: 4771x3181
    Size: 986.38 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade formation - Flyover, by SGT Yizheng Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flyover
    Army Aviation
    82nd Combat Avation Brigade
    Wings Of The Airborne
    Change of Command
    82nd CAB

