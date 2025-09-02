Brigade formation - Flyover

The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) held its change of command ceremony on July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, a flyover was held to commemorate the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yizheng Wang)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9288789
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-SY752-6767
|Resolution:
|4771x3181
|Size:
|986.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
