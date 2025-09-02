U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Novak visits SOCNORTH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jeffrey W. Novak, left, commander, Southwest Coast Guard District and deputy commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Capt. Chistopher Rierson, Special Operations Command North deputy commander, during a visit at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 27, 2025. Leaders discussed areas for greater interoperability and integration to more effectively operate in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command priorities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low)