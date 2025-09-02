Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Novak visits SOCNORTH [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Novak visits SOCNORTH

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jeffrey W. Novak, left, commander, Southwest Coast Guard District and deputy commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Capt. Chistopher Rierson, Special Operations Command North deputy commander, during a visit at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 27, 2025. Leaders discussed areas for greater interoperability and integration to more effectively operate in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command priorities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
