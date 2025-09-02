U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program National Signing Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joe Barto (left), U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program (TPP) Manager, Capt. Nick Levine (second from the left), Program Manager for In-Service Attack Submarines, Rear. Adm. Doug Adams (center left), Program Executive Officer, Undersea Warfare Systems, Command Master Chief Jeff Hiscocks, Team Submarines (center right), Erica Logan (second from the right), Maritime Industrial Base Workforce Director, and Leilani Hilton (right), Philadelphia TPP Network Coach, congratulate the TPP Philadelphia Region cohorts during the National Signing Day at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. June 27, 2025. The National Signing Day brought together hundreds of skilled tradespeople, industry leaders, and government officials to recognize a new generation of American shipbuilders. The event capped a season of regional Signing Days across the country, recognizing more than 5,775 new hires who have joined the maritime industrial base over the past year. The TPP provides the training and tools needed to create and sustain a talent pipeline that empowers employers to recruit, hire, train and retain a skilled workforce. (U.S. Navy photo by Jared Gannuscio)