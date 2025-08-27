Date Taken: 05.31.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 06:15 Photo ID: 9288320 VIRIN: 250601-O-LR189-3099 Resolution: 360x640 Size: 94.7 KB Location: DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Stuttgart celebrates German-American friendship in hunting ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.