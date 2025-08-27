403rd Army Field Support Brigade leaders showed their unwavering support by attending Korean Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

403rd Army Field Support Brigade leaders COL Jason P. Book, Commander; Gordon "Buzz" Hackett, Deputy to the Commander; and CSM Tajuana S. Nixon, Senior Enlisted Advisor, showed their unwavering support by attending Korean Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Training at Camp Henry, August 29. This important training, provided by the Daegu Sunflower Center, was designed to equip our Korean National employees with vital knowledge about Korean laws, resources, and prevention strategies.