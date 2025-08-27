Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade leaders showed their unwavering support by attending Korean Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Training [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade leaders COL Jason P. Book, Commander; Gordon "Buzz" Hackett, Deputy to the Commander; and CSM Tajuana S. Nixon, Senior Enlisted Advisor, showed their unwavering support by attending Korean Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Training at Camp Henry, August 29. This important training, provided by the Daegu Sunflower Center, was designed to equip our Korean National employees with vital knowledge about Korean laws, resources, and prevention strategies.

