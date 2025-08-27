Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025 [Image 5 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Cade Harris runs with the ball during a game against Bucknell University at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Aug. 30, 2025. Air Force defeated Bucknell 49-13 for the first game of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9287978
    VIRIN: 250830-F-HI801-1008
    Resolution: 2316x1544
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025 [Image 22 of 22], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025
    USAFA Football vs Bucknell 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download