Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, patrol the Eastern Market Metro Station [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, patrol the Eastern Market Metro Station

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, talk while on patrol at the Eastern Market Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9287773
    VIRIN: 250830-Z-GQ603-3370
    Resolution: 5688x4219
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, patrol the Eastern Market Metro Station [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, patrol Eastern Market Metro Station
    MS Army National Guard Soldier patrols the Eastern Market Metro Station
    112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, patrol the Eastern Market Metro Station
    112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard
    112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, patrol the Eastern Market Metro Station
    Soldiers with the 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana Army National Guard, assist Amtrak Police Officers
    Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, patrol the Washington Metro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download