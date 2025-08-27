Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    Saber Junction 25

    GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Observer Coach and Trainer (OCT) teams assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Center participate in the planning for a live fire tactical vehicle range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug., 23, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 05:39
    VIRIN: 250823-A-KW239-1006
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, DE
    Saber Junction 25
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    2CR
    7ATC
    TrainToWin
    Saber Junction

