Saber Junction 25

Observer Coach and Trainer (OCT) teams assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Center participate in the planning for a live fire tactical vehicle range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug., 23, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)