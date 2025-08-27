Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Shoot [Image 2 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a live fire exercise utilizing small arms in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 22:07
    VIRIN: 250830-N-BW367-1421
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Qualifications
    USS America (LHA6)
    Live Fire
    Small Arms

