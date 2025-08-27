Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-Japan-Australia Medics Come Together to Support Yama Sakura 89 [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S.-Japan-Australia Medics Come Together to Support Yama Sakura 89

    ITAMI, HYOGO, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 456th Medical Operations Readiness Unit out of Iowa, 1st (Australian) Division Soldiers, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) medical personnel work alongside each other to provide medical support during Yama Sakura 89 on Camp Itami, Japan, Aug. 31st, 2025. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 89, is the third U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO) Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and 1st Division from the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9287409
    VIRIN: 250829-A-CJ630-3900
    Resolution: 7188x5121
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: ITAMI, HYOGO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Japan-Australia Medics Come Together to Support Yama Sakura 89 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Yama Sakura
    USFJ
    USARJ
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Yama Sakura 89

