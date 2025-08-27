Tennessee National Guard supports U.S. Marshals

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard, provides perimeter security to the U.S. Marshals and civil authorities in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|08.30.2025
|08.31.2025 10:21
|9287094
|250830-Z-HE111-1017
|3436x4447
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
