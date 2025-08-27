Lieutenant General Jeth Rey Shows Support to National Guard Logistics Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeth B. Rey, center, chief information officer to the Chief of Staff of the Army, shakes the hands of an Airman assigned to the National Guard Logistics Team on a visit to Joint Base-Anacostia Bolling, in Washington D.C., Aug. 29, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Landon Evans)