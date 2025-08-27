Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lieutenant General Jeth Rey Shows Support to National Guard Logistics Team [Image 1 of 2]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Landon Evans 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeth B. Rey, center, chief information officer to the Chief of Staff of the Army, shakes the hands of an Airman assigned to the National Guard Logistics Team on a visit to Joint Base-Anacostia Bolling, in Washington D.C., Aug. 29, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Landon Evans)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9286723
    VIRIN: 250829-Z-KR273-1694
    Resolution: 5546x3698
    Size: 10.79 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Lieutenant General Jeth Rey Shows Support to National Guard Logistics Team [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCSafe

