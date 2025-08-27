Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rachel Johnson, right, assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, addresses her squad before providing critical site security to civil authorities in Washington, D.C., Aug. 29, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)