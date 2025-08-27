Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mississippi National Guard Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mississippi National Guard Soldier Spotlight

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jonathan Mowery, 112th Military Police Battalion, 113th Military Police Company, Mississippi National Guard, is always the first Soldier downstairs ready to go for his shift with everything he needs for the day. While deployed to Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful, he has been adamant about greeting local citizens and has taken great pride in being here in D.C. He is eager to learn and shows great potential at being a future leader. He is not afraid to let his leaders know when he has questions and will ask his leaders for guidance and mentorship.

    About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 08:48
    Photo ID: 9286318
    VIRIN: 250828-Z-GQ603-2838
    Resolution: 3875x6446
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldier Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi National Guard Soldier Spotlight
    Mississippi National Guard Soldier Spotlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download