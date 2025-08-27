Mississippi National Guard Soldier Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jonathan Mowery, 112th Military Police Battalion, 113th Military Police Company, Mississippi National Guard, is always the first Soldier downstairs ready to go for his shift with everything he needs for the day. While deployed to Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful, he has been adamant about greeting local citizens and has taken great pride in being here in D.C. He is eager to learn and shows great potential at being a future leader. He is not afraid to let his leaders know when he has questions and will ask his leaders for guidance and mentorship.



About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)