    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Food Service Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Food Service Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 29, 2025) Aviation Electronics Technician Airmen Neviah Wells from New York assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepares lemons in the galley while in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9286184
    VIRIN: 250829-N-BW367-1012
    Resolution: 3477x2318
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
