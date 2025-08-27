A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, plots his target points during a land navigation training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. Land navigation is part of basic warrior training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a compass and map for navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9285982
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-GO078-1070
|Resolution:
|6118x4081
|Size:
|13.86 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|64
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Land Navigation [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.