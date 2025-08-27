Charlie Company Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, plots his target points during a land navigation training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. Land navigation is part of basic warrior training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a compass and map for navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)