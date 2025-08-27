Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Land Navigation

    Charlie Company Land Navigation

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, plots his target points during a land navigation training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. Land navigation is part of basic warrior training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a compass and map for navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 9285982
    VIRIN: 250821-M-GO078-1070
    Resolution: 6118x4081
    Size: 13.86 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Charlie Company
    Land Navigation
    Recruit Training
    MCRD San Diego
    Marines
    Marine Corps

