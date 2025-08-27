Coast Guard activating regulated navigation area in Ludington, Michigan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pleasure passenger vessel sits in the Ludington Harbor shipping channel on Lake Michigan in Michigan on August 24, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard is activating a regulated navigation area covering all navigable waters of the Ludington Harbor Ship Channel and Pere Marquette Lake, as well as navigable waters of Lake Michigan. (Courtesy photo by Ludington Police Chief Chris Jones)