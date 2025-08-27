Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard activating regulated navigation area in Ludington, Michigan

    LUDINGTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    A pleasure passenger vessel sits in the Ludington Harbor shipping channel on Lake Michigan in Michigan on August 24, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard is activating a regulated navigation area covering all navigable waters of the Ludington Harbor Ship Channel and Pere Marquette Lake, as well as navigable waters of Lake Michigan. (Courtesy photo by Ludington Police Chief Chris Jones)

    Ludington
    vessel safety
    USCG

