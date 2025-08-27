August 27, 2025



Coast Guard activating regulated navigation area in Ludington, Michigan



LUDINGTON, Mich. – Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan is activating a regulated

navigation area covering all navigable waters of the Ludington Harbor Ship Channel and Pere

Marquette Lake as well as navigable waters of Lake Michigan within 1,000 yards of the

Ludington Harbor entrance starting at 4:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025.



All vessels and waterways users must maintain a distance of at least 440 yards from the bow, 100

yards from the stern, and 35 yards from the port and starboard sides of any vessel greater than 100

feet in length transiting through the regulated navigation area. This action is necessary to provide

for the safety of life, environment, and property on these navigable waters due to hazardous

conditions resulting from increased vessel traffic congestion.



This action is made in accordance with 33 CFR 165.972. Per 46 U.S.C. 70036, violators may be

fined up to $117,608 for each violation, among other civil and/or criminal penalties.



Further inquiries may be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at 414-747-7100, or via email at

d09-smb-seclakemichigan-wwm@uscg.mil



