    08.27.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    August 27, 2025

    Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Anderson
    414-216-8428

    Coast Guard activating regulated navigation area in Ludington, Michigan

    LUDINGTON, Mich. – Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan is activating a regulated
    navigation area covering all navigable waters of the Ludington Harbor Ship Channel and Pere
    Marquette Lake as well as navigable waters of Lake Michigan within 1,000 yards of the
    Ludington Harbor entrance starting at 4:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025.

    All vessels and waterways users must maintain a distance of at least 440 yards from the bow, 100
    yards from the stern, and 35 yards from the port and starboard sides of any vessel greater than 100
    feet in length transiting through the regulated navigation area. This action is necessary to provide
    for the safety of life, environment, and property on these navigable waters due to hazardous
    conditions resulting from increased vessel traffic congestion.

    This action is made in accordance with 33 CFR 165.972. Per 46 U.S.C. 70036, violators may be
    fined up to $117,608 for each violation, among other civil and/or criminal penalties.

    Further inquiries may be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at 414-747-7100, or via email at
    d09-smb-seclakemichigan-wwm@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 19:35
    Story ID: 546707
    Location: LUDINGTON, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    Great Lakes
    Michigan
    USCG

