Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilance first: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz drives Antiterrorism awareness in Germany’s most complex footprint

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vigilance first: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz drives Antiterrorism awareness in Germany’s most complex footprint

    GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The Protection Team from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security is leading the fight in protecting the community and preserving combat power during Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Serving the largest population of U.S. citizens outside the continental United States, the garrison educates and trains Soldiers, civilians and communities to remain vigilant and be proactive against potential threats.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 06:39
    Photo ID: 9285230
    VIRIN: 250828-A-JM046-4670
    Resolution: 4803x3319
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilance first: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz drives Antiterrorism awareness in Germany’s most complex footprint, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vigilance first: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz drives Antiterrorism awareness in Germany’s most complex footprint

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download