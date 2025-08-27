KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The Protection Team from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security is leading the fight in protecting the community and preserving combat power during Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Serving the largest population of U.S. citizens outside the continental United States, the garrison educates and trains Soldiers, civilians and communities to remain vigilant and be proactive against potential threats.
Vigilance first: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz drives Antiterrorism awareness in Germany's most complex footprint
