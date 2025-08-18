Vigilance first: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz drives Antiterrorism awareness in Germany’s most complex footprint

Photo By Mary Del Rosario | Emily Roemer, antiterrorism officer with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans,...... read more read more Photo By Mary Del Rosario | Emily Roemer, antiterrorism officer with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security amplifies antiterrorism awareness to the broader military community during a live AFN Kaiserslautern radio interview with Airman Ayden Worley, Aug. 20 at AFN Kaiserslautern on Vogelweh Air Station. She explains why Antiterrorism Awareness Month matters and how every individual plays a role in preventing threats. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is leading the fight in protecting the community and preserving combat power. Serving the largest population of U.S. citizens outside the continental United States, the garrison educates and trains Soldiers, civilians and communities to remain vigilant and be proactive against potential threats.



Antiterrorism awareness and training is not confined to one month. It’s a year-round priority, said Dennis Mathis, security specialist with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS).



In July, the garrison Protection Team teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron, the 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei to put its counter-unmanned aircraft systems (cUAS) capabilities to the test. The exercise focused on interagency communication and coordination during a realistic drone threat. Reflecting the Army’s proactive approach, the service is investing in and experimenting with emerging technology, in close partnership with industry, to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain readiness for future challenges.



Mathis expressed the importance of constant vigilance. “We can never afford to let our guard down,” he said. “Complacency is the enemy, and we have to stay sharp.”



That same focus carried over into August, when the garrison led an enhanced protection exercise across its expansive and complex footprint that spans over 100 miles across from point to point and half as deep. Teams and agencies across the garrison synchronized efforts to detect and respond to threats and secure critical assets under increased security conditions, all while maintaining daily operations.



Soldiers, civilians, Air Force security forces and local German Polizei worked side by side to implement troop diversions, deploying barriers, manning access control points and vehicle checkpoints, conducting searches and reacting to simulated threats in real time with Quick Response Forces.



“This exercise is about more than procedures; it is about stress testing our systems, assessing ourselves and validating our ability to protect our communities when it matters,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general, 21st TSC, and senior responsible officer for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. “Our Soldiers, working alongside the garrison, joint and host nation partners displayed the expertise, adaptability and teamwork needed to accomplish the mission.”



With 26 geographically separated sites spread across Germany, securing the garrison’s footprint requires deliberate coordination, synchronization and teamwork from over 30 tenant units, agencies and supported communities.



Emily Roemer, garrison Antiterrorism Officer, emphasized the importance of joint, combined planning and training to protect the safety and security of all communities within the garrison’s area of responsibility.



“These combined training events prove that when a threat comes, our people are ready,” said Roemer.



Roemer continues to amplify antiterrorism awareness to the broader community. During a live AFN Kaiserslautern radio interview, she explained why Antiterrorism Awareness Month matters and how every individual plays a role in preventing threats.



"Leaders must integrate antiterrorism into all planning and activities to protect missions and personnel by preventing attacks," said Roemer. "Every member of the Army community shares responsibility for building and sustaining these protection programs."



According to Michael Hawthorne, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz antiterrorism officer and recipient of the Lieutenant Colonel Ronald C. Francis Best Antiterrorism Program Manager Award for 2022, the garrison seeks to exceed Army standards in its approach to antiterrorism.



“Our program utilizes a forward-leaning approach by considering threats of the future as we assess the environment with the goal of being proactive rather than reactive when it comes to protecting our community,” he said.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ award-winning Antiterrorism program ensures the garrison and supported communities are always prepared to prevent, respond and recover from any threat. To learn more about USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DPTMS operations, visit https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/s357-operations-dptms.



To report suspicious activities, call Military Police at 0611-143-541-7007/7008, or submit a tip to Army CID Crime Tips at www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html or through iSALUTE at https://www.usainscom.army.mil/isalute/.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.