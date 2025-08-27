101st Combat Aviation Brigade SPIKE NLOS Training Flight

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) successfully pilots an AH-64 Apache helicopter with training, Spike Non-line of Sight (NLOS) missiles March 5, 2025. SPIKE NLOS enhances the Brigade’s long-range fire capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
