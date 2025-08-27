Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade SPIKE NLOS Training Flight [Image 2 of 3]

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade SPIKE NLOS Training Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) successfully pilots an AH-64 Apache helicopter with training, Spike Non-line of Sight (NLOS) missiles March 5, 2025. SPIKE NLOS enhances the Brigade’s long-range fire capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 05:21
    Photo ID: 9285181
    VIRIN: 250305-A-LY473-8149
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.42 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
