RLSO WESTPAC Hosts U.S. Consulate Passport Outreach Event at CFAS

Hiroko Yamakawa, consul assistant for the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, administers an oath to a Sasebo-based community member during a U.S. Embassy outreach event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The U.S. Embassy outreach program allows Sailors and their families to complete their passport and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad requirements without traveling to the embassy or a consulate in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)