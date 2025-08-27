Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RLSO WESTPAC Hosts U.S. Consulate Passport Outreach Event at CFAS [Image 3 of 3]

    RLSO WESTPAC Hosts U.S. Consulate Passport Outreach Event at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Hiroko Yamakawa, consul assistant for the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, administers an oath to a Sasebo-based community member during a U.S. Embassy outreach event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The U.S. Embassy outreach program allows Sailors and their families to complete their passport and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad requirements without traveling to the embassy or a consulate in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 22:30
    Photo ID: 9284764
    VIRIN: 250828-N-KW679-3800
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.43 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, RLSO WESTPAC Hosts U.S. Consulate Passport Outreach Event at CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RLSO WESTPAC Hosts U.S. Consulate Passport Outreach Event at CFAS

    rlso westpac
    japan
    sasebo
    cfas
    region legal service office western pacific

