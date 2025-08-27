Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 28, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Culver Switzer, rifleman, United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, speaks with students following a performance for the students of Cross Keys High School during Marine Week Atlanta in Brookhaven, Ga., Aug. 28, 2025. The year 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, a milestone that highlights the legacy, transformation and enduring spirit of the Corps since 1775. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will commemorate this anniversary by honoring the service and sacrifice of those who served before them and by remaining faithful to the motto Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)