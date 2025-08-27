Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurse Summer Training at Walter Reed Builds Future Medical Force

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Dani Greene 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed welcomed ROTC cadets (some pictured above) enrolled in nursing programs at various colleges and universities throughout the country to the medical center once again this summer for the Nurse Summer Training Program (NSTP), introducing the cadets and future military nurses to the demands and rewards of military medical care.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 18:32
    ROTC
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Nurse Summer Training Program

