Nurse Summer Training at Walter Reed Builds Future Medical Force

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



Walter Reed National Military Medical Center welcomed the next generation of Army and military nurses for another summer of intensive, hands-on training—an annual tradition that not only shapes future leaders but also helps maintain high standards of care for every patient at the hospital. The Nurse Summer Training Program (NSTP) introduces Army ROTC cadets from universities nationwide to the demands and rewards of military nursing at one of the nation’s top health care centers.



This summer, 23 ROTC cadets entering their senior year completed the program at Walter Reed. The training started June 1 and concluded Aug. 19, with participants representing 19 colleges and universities, including Creighton University, Gonzaga University, Florida Southern College, Washington University, Widener University, Texas Christian University, and Sam Houston State University.



“Each cadet worked 11 shifts, completing more than 120 hands-on clinical hours, with six shifts spent on a medical-surgical unit,” said Army 1st Lt. Rylee Perkins, a nurse on 4 Center at Walter Reed and on-site NSTP coordinator.



Perkins and Army 1st Lt. Janell Brisner, a nurse on 4 West, oversaw this summer’s cohort.



During 12-hour shifts, cadets rotated through critical areas, including the Medical Intensive Care Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Mother and Baby, and Operating Room. They also shadowed nurse anesthetists and participated directly in patient care. “During the clinical day, they were able to place IVs, perform EKGs, place foleys and nasogastric tubes, assess patients, and pass medication, all with registered nurse supervision,” Brisner said.



Beyond technical skills, the trainees gained mentorship from Army Nurse Corps officers, many of whom began their careers in the same program. “It’s such an incredible program, and myself and several other leaders here at Walter Reed completed it,” said recently retired Col. Wendy Woodall, former director for nursing and chief nursing officer at Walter Reed.



The NSTP is highly competitive, with cadets ranking location preferences and Cadet Command assigning placements. For many, Walter Reed’s reputation and diverse patient population made it a top choice. “I applied to gain hands-on experience, grow my clinical skills, and learn directly from experienced nurses at a military hospital,” said Margarita Ruiz, a Florida Southern College student. “I chose Walter Reed for its outstanding reputation, diverse patient population, and strong commitment to excellence in military and civilian care.”



Participants described the program as demanding yet transformative. “I enjoyed every moment of it, but it was a challenge to retain new information and apply nursing skills under pressure. It was a learning curve that helped me grow professionally and personally,” said Eugenia Adjabeng, of the University of Texas at Arlington. “It was incredibly rewarding to shadow nurses and gain hands-on experience, especially in specialties I’m interested in like the ER, ICU, and OR.”



Other cadets echoed the benefits of learning in Walter Reed’s dynamic setting. “This experience has deepened my commitment to the Army Nurse Corps and strengthened my desire to continue working hard in nursing school. I’m able to see a light at the end of the tunnel and how my career will continue to grow if I put the effort in now,” said Lauren Krystek, with Wright State Army ROTC.



For the Walter Reed community, the presence of motivated learners brings lasting benefits well beyond a single summer. By training and mentoring aspiring military nurses, staff members are challenged to stay sharp in their own skills, embrace innovations in practice, and cultivate a culture of excellence that extends to every patient encounter.



That same focus on ongoing learning and mentorship ensures all patients at Walter Reed receive attentive, knowledgeable, and up-to-date care.