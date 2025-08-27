Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division welcomes back a familiar name as the new commanding general

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen. James "Pat" Work, Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena conduct a mounted inspection of the 82nd Airborne Division during a change of command ceremony Aug. 28, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trooping the line is a United States military custom that dates back to 1778 at Valley Forge. (Photo By: Sgt. Dominick Smith)

