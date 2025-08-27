82nd Airborne Division welcomes back a familiar name as the new commanding general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. James "Pat" Work, Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena conduct a mounted inspection of the 82nd Airborne Division during a change of command ceremony Aug. 28, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trooping the line is a United States military custom that dates back to 1778 at Valley Forge. (Photo By: Sgt. Dominick Smith)