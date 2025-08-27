Maj. Gen. James "Pat" Work, Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena conduct a mounted inspection of the 82nd Airborne Division during a change of command ceremony Aug. 28, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trooping the line is a United States military custom that dates back to 1778 at Valley Forge. (Photo By: Sgt. Dominick Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9284230
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-LB960-1598
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.55 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division welcomes back a familiar name as the new commanding general, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.