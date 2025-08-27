Tankanori Arima provides remarks at a Chiefs of Defense Conference in Hua Hin, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2025. The Chiefs of Defense Conference advances interoperability between allies and partners by providing senior military leaders the chance to discuss challenges and opportunities in the region together. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 09:59
|Photo ID:
|9282957
|VIRIN:
|250828-N-PC065-3019
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|HUA HIN, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Promotes "Peace Through Strength" [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.