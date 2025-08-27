Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tankanori Arima provides remarks at a Chiefs of Defense Conference in Hua Hin, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2025. The Chiefs of Defense Conference advances interoperability between allies and partners by providing senior military leaders the chance to discuss challenges and opportunities in the region together. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)