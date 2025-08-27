Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Promotes "Peace Through Strength" [Image 2 of 2]

    27th Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Promotes &quot;Peace Through Strength&quot;

    HUA HIN, THAILAND

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Tankanori Arima provides remarks at a Chiefs of Defense Conference in Hua Hin, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2025. The Chiefs of Defense Conference advances interoperability between allies and partners by providing senior military leaders the chance to discuss challenges and opportunities in the region together. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

