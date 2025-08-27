Ex Alon 25: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 25.3, Philippine Air Force conduct a subject matter expert exchange

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Lara, a meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecaster with Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3, gives a class on the Advanced Micro-Weather Sensor to Philippine airmen, as part of Exercise Alon in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Aug. 21, 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Lara is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
