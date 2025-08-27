Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ex Alon 25: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 25.3, Philippine Air Force conduct a subject matter expert exchange [Image 8 of 8]

    Ex Alon 25: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 25.3, Philippine Air Force conduct a subject matter expert exchange

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Lara, a meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecaster with Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 25.3, gives a class on the Advanced Micro-Weather Sensor to Philippine airmen, as part of Exercise Alon in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Aug. 21, 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Lara is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 05:30
    Photo ID: 9282479
    VIRIN: 250821-M-EX118-1069
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 35.93 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    MRF-D
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Marines
    ExAlon
    ExAlon 25

