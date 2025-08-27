Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trilateral morning meeting at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.

    JAPAN

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S., Australian, and Japanese service members listen to a presentation during the 9th YS89 Life Support Trilateral Coordination/Briefing at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    The meeting clarified life support requests across all three nations to enable smoother operations throughout YS89.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9282274
    VIRIN: 250821-A-FN691-8204
    Resolution: 6347x3561
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

