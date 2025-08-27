Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Barnell 

    Naval Air Facility Washington

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 readies for takeoff on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 27, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Barnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 23:39
    Photo ID: 9282146
    VIRIN: 250827-N-JG170-1012
    Resolution: 3858x2572
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jack Barnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Flight Operations
    George Washington Flight Operations
    George Washington Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN73
    7thFLEET
    USSGW
    DECK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download