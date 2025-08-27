Senior mentors bring experience to execution in allied exercises

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeffrey Lofgren, U.S. Air Force senior mentor, left, and Hasik Park, Republic of Korea senior mentor, right, pose for a photo in the Air Operations Command center during the Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. Republic of Korea and U.S. forces train side by side during UFS25, a large-scale defense exercise designed to strengthen readiness, interoperability, and the combined ability to respond to real-world threats on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)