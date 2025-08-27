Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior mentors bring experience to execution in allied exercises

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior mentors bring experience to execution in allied exercises

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Seventh Air Force

    Jeffrey Lofgren, U.S. Air Force senior mentor, left, and Hasik Park, Republic of Korea senior mentor, right, pose for a photo in the Air Operations Command center during the Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. Republic of Korea and U.S. forces train side by side during UFS25, a large-scale defense exercise designed to strengthen readiness, interoperability, and the combined ability to respond to real-world threats on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 21:11
    Photo ID: 9281945
    VIRIN: 250821-F-VJ291-1002
    Resolution: 3105x2070
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior mentors bring experience to execution in allied exercises, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senior mentors bring experience to execution in allied exercises

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allies
    ROKAF
    USAF
    UFS20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download