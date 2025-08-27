Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Awards at Quarters [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Awards at Quarters

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mitchell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 28, 2025) - Ronald Carson receives a recognition for 25 years of service from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Commanding Officer, Capt. Les Sobol, during an awards ceremony at the Benny Deck theatre. For over 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 20:42
    Photo ID: 9281889
    VIRIN: 250828-N-GM704-1018
    Resolution: 3279x2188
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards at Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Awards at Quarters
    Awards at Quarters
    Awards at Quarters
    Awards at Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download