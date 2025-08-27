Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines across the Communication Strategy and Operations Military Occupational Specialty field prepare for a nighttime tactical lane engagement exercise during the Training and Leadership Development Summit 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Aug. 26, 2025. The purpose of TLDS is to enhance and build upon the capabilities, employability, development, and readiness of Marines within COMMSTRAT. This year marks the second iteration of the exercise and the first time that COMMSTRAT Marines integrated with infantry Marines to foster cohesion and build upon standard practices for real-world application. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)