DAFITC 2025 Day Three

The Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Training and Education Event (DAFITC) took place in Montgomery, AL from August 25-27, 2025. DAFITC brings thousands of Air Force peers, along with private sector leaders in the IT and cyber security field to network, discuss, connect, and learn about the newest and most prevailing threats to our global networks and national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Damien Thomas)