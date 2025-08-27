NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 24, 2025) Cmdr. Clint Emrich, commanding officer, USS Annapolis (SSN 760), mans the conning tower as the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine transits Apra Harbor Naval Base Guam, August 24, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 09:17
|Photo ID:
|9280177
|VIRIN:
|250824-N-QR679-1007
|Resolution:
|2181x3272
|Size:
|298.27 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Annapolis (SSN 760) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 4], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.