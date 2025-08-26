Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel, Sweat, and Fire: 2-23 Infantry Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    Steel, Sweat, and Fire: 2-23 Infantry Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier from A Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, fires an M249 light machine gun from a sandbagged fighting position during a live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Range, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
