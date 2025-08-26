Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Alongside Cargo Transfer Training [Image 5 of 5]

    Tripoli Sailors Alongside Cargo Transfer Training

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Landing Craft Utility 1631, attached to Naval Beach Unit Seven, prepares to depart during an alongside cargo transfer training with amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 26, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

