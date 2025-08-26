U.S. Soldiers from the 1008th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, pose for a group photo during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 04:19
|Photo ID:
|9279763
|VIRIN:
|250826-M-FO238-1001
|Resolution:
|7574x4260
|Size:
|18.39 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Quartermaster Company Provides Critical Personal Care Support During Super Garuda Shield 25 in Indonesia, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
