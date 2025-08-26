U.S. Army Quartermaster Company Provides Critical Personal Care Support During Super Garuda Shield 25 in Indonesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers from the 1008th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, pose for a group photo during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)