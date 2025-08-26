Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Quartermaster Company Provides Critical Personal Care Support During Super Garuda Shield 25 in Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Soldiers from the 1008th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, pose for a group photo during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    Indonesia
    Partnership
    SuperGarudaShield25

