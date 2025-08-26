Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Quartermaster Company Provides Critical Personal Care Support During Super Garuda Shield 25 in Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    08.26.2025

    Story by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA – U.S. Army Shower and Laundry specialists from the 1008th Quartermaster Company, Illinois Army National Guard, arrived at the Baturaja Combat Training Center, Indonesia, August 2025, to execute critical freshwater shower operations in support of exercise Super Garuda Shield 2025.
    The multilateral, joint exercise is the largest iteration in its history, with 13 nations participating, underscoring the U.S. Army's commitment to maintaining troop readiness and fostering interoperability with partner nations. The 1008th Quartermaster Company's mission is vital for ensuring the health, hygiene, and morale of participating service members.
    "We value our role in ensuring soldiers can get a fresh shower and feel clean," said 1st Sgt. Donald McLean, 1008th Quartermaster Company's First Sergeant. “When you’re training in the jungle and dealing with prolonged exposure to the elements, a safe shower isn’t just hygiene, but a morale improvement. That’s what we provide.”
    Providing access to clean water for hygiene reduces the risk of infection and contributes to overall mission effectiveness.
    “A soldier feeling clean and refreshed from a purified water source boosts morale and leads to better work efficiency” said McLean.
    The 92S Soldiers are providing mobile shower units capable of processing and delivering large volumes of freshwater to support the exercise participants, allowing soldiers to focus on the mission without compromising their health and well-being.
    Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.

