Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Emillio Simon, from Lithonia, Georgia, left, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), plays soccer against Sailors assigned to USS America (LHA 6), Aug. 25, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 04:13
    Photo ID: 9279759
    VIRIN: 250825-N-KX492-2640
    Resolution: 4095x2730
    Size: 888 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game [Image 6 of 6], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game
    Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game
    Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game
    Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game
    Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game
    Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    USS America
    LHA6
    LHA7
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download