Tripoli Competes Against the USS America in a Soccer Game

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Emillio Simon, from Lithonia, Georgia, left, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), plays soccer against Sailors assigned to USS America (LHA 6), Aug. 25, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)