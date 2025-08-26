Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former KATUSAs undergo mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys [Image 1 of 6]

    Former KATUSAs undergo mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    A former Korea Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldier function checks a weapon for a mobilization exercise (MOBEX) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The MOBEX is to provide former KATUSAs, who are now in an inactive reserve status, their mandatory annual training. For a week, the KATUSAs go through basic marksmanship training, first aid, military policy and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat training. The training is conducted by 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division Soldiers. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters.)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 04:08
    Photo ID: 9279727
    VIRIN: 250827-A-NA936-1196
    Location: KR
