    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Valerie Morrison 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250826-N-NA571-1299 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 26, 2025) An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Valerie Morrison)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 00:18
    Photo ID: 9279538
    VIRIN: 250826-N-NA571-1299
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations, by PO2 Valerie Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72

